Security, demonstration victims win as MPs raise budget by Ksh 393B

President William Ruto has signed into law the Supplementary Appropriations Bill raising current fiscal spending by 9.1pc to Ksh 393.2 billion.

This effectively increases the FY2025/26 budget to Ksh 4.695 trillion from the original Ksh 4.301 trillion.

The new budgetary injection has allocated Ksh 363.9 billion for the National Government while Ksh 29.27 billion will be allocated to the Consolidated Fund Services (CFS).

Of the additional expenditure, recurrent expenses amount to Ksh 229.4 billion while development expenses totals Ksh 134.5 billion.

The approved Supplementary Estimates 1 for FY2025/26 grants security docket the largest appropriation amounting to Ksh 60 billion out of which the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration will spend Ksh 11.9 billion.

The department is expected to spend the new allocation on security operations to the rune of Ksh 3.9 billion.

Victims of demonstrations which occured in 2024 during the anti finance bill protests will also benefit after the National Assembly approved Ksh 2 billion as compensation.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has also secured Ksh 2.9 billion to clear unpaid legal bills in a bid to ensure stability, security and restore confidence in the electoral body.

Education sector has received the second highest additional allocation amounting to Ksh 45.3 billion out of which Teachers Service Commission will receive Ksh 24.2 billion to cover salary shortfalls and health insurance contributions for teachers.

Health sector has also been added Ksh 5.5 billion out of which the Ksh 4 has been appropriated to settle pending bills by the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Affordable Housing Programme which is one of the priorities under the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) will receive additional Ksh 25 billion to accelerate delivery of housing units being developed by the state.

The government has also injected additional Ksh 17 billion to the agriculture to enhance productivity of the sector.

The fertilizer subsidy programme will receive additional Ksh 10 billion bringing total allocation in the current financial year to Ksh 18 billion.

Other approved appropriations include Ksh 350 million for blue economy and fisheries to improve marine conservation and sustainable fishing while Forestry Department has secured Ksh 2 billion for sustain the tree growing campaign by the government.