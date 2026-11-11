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Ruto commissions Ibeno KMTC Campus in Kisii

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read

President William Ruto has commissioned the Ibeno Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Campus in Nyaribari Chache Constituency, Kisii County, marking another milestone in the expansion of medical training infrastructure in the region.

The establishment of the campus, which was initiated in 2016 through a partnership between local leaders and the community, has seen significant progress in infrastructure development.

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Speaking during the commissioning, Ruto said the government was undertaking reforms in higher education funding to ensure students across universities, technical institutions and medical training colleges have access to quality education.

“We are also reforming higher education funding and amending the relevant law to ensure that all students at universities, technical and medical training colleges are fully funded to make equal opportunity and access to quality education a reality,” he said.

The classroom block accommodates eleven ordinary classrooms, a computer laboratory, a skills laboratory, a library and an examination hall.

The operationalisation of KMTC Ibeno Campus will expand access to medical training in Kisii County and contribute to the development of a skilled health workforce to support the delivery of quality healthcare across the country.

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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