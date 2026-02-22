Oluga urges youth to tap digital economy as Siaya, Bondo hubs boost SHA access

Medical Services Principal Secretary Dr. Ouma Oluga has encouraged youth to leverage the expanding digital infrastructure to tap into opportunities in the digital economy and attract technology-driven investments.

Speaking when he inspected Bondo Digital Hub and Siaya Digital Hub, OS Oluga noted that the centers are meant to advance digital service delivery in healthcare and beyond.

The PS added that the digital centers will enable residents to verify their Social Health Authority (SHA) benefits, confirm accredited facilities, and check balances in real time, boosting transparency and reducing wrongful charges.

He said the initiative aims at supporting integration of health and ICT systems to improve accountability, efficiency and equitable access to government services.