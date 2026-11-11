Kenya launches sovereign cybersecurity centre to shield Govt systems from threats

Kenya has launched a Sovereign Security Operations Centre (SOC) at Konza Technopolis to strengthen the protection of government systems, sensitive citizen data and critical digital infrastructure against growing cyber threats.

The SecureKE Sovereign SOC, launched by the Technopolis Development Authority (TDA) in collaboration with the State Department for ICT and the Digital Economy at Ole Sereni Hotel along Mombasa Road in Nairobi on Tuesday, is designed to provide government institutions and private sector organizations with access to continuous cybersecurity monitoring, threat detection and coordinated incident response.

Speaking during the launch, Principal Secretary for ICT and the Digital Economy Eng. John Kipchumba Tanui said the initiative marks a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to build a secure, resilient and trusted digital economy.

Tanui said Kenya’s rapid digital transformation, driven by the expansion of internet connectivity, digitization of public services and adoption of cloud technologies, had increased the need to strengthen cybersecurity measures.

He noted that the country recorded 58.5 million mobile data subscriptions by June 2025, according to the Communications Authority of Kenya, reflecting the growing scale of its connected economy.

However, he warned that increased connectivity also exposes institutions and digital platforms to cyber threats, including ransomware, phishing, identity theft and cyber fraud.

Citing data from the National Kenya Computer Incident Response Team Coordination Centre (KE-CIRT/CC), the PS said approximately 4.56 billion cyber threat events were recorded between October and December 2025, underscoring the growing pressure on the country’s digital infrastructure.

He further cited reported banking cyber-fraud losses of approximately Sh1.9 billion in 2025, saying cybersecurity had become a national security priority and an economic imperative.

Tanui said SecureKE would help address gaps in institutional cybersecurity capabilities by providing shared security services, eliminating the need for every government institution to establish its own Security Operations Centre.

The platform uses Artificial Intelligence-enabled analytics to identify suspicious activities across networks, servers, endpoints, cloud environments and applications, while integrating threat intelligence, proactive threat hunting, vulnerability management and security automation.

He urged Principal Secretaries, chief executive officers and heads of government institutions to prioritize cybersecurity in institutional planning, governance and resource allocation.

Tanui said the success of the initiative would be measured through improved threat detection, reduced incident response times, fewer critical vulnerabilities and enhanced continuity of public services.

Technopolis Development Authority Chief Executive Officer John Paul Okwiri said the center would strengthen Kenya’s digital sovereignty by providing locally anchored cybersecurity capabilities and supporting institutions in protecting their digital assets.

Okwiri said the shared platform would offer scalable and sustainable cybersecurity services, supported by continuous monitoring, incident-response support and security automation.

He added that the initiative would also promote local expertise through training, knowledge transfer and collaboration with technology partners and academic institutions.

Tanui called for stronger collaboration between government and private sector players, noting that protecting the country’s expanding digital infrastructure was essential to public confidence, national security and sustainable economic growth.

“We have invested in connecting Kenya. We have invested in digitizing Kenya. We must now invest in securing Kenya,” he said.