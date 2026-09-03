Ruto commissions Ksh 2.7B power line linking Kajiado, Makueni

President William Ruto has commissioned the Ksh 2.7 billion Sultan Hamud-Loitoktok 132kV Transmission Line and Loitoktok Substation in what is expected to improve power supply in two counties.

The project by Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) which has already been energized is backed to support the growth of economic activities in Kajiado and Makueni counties.

“This major investment will provide reliable electricity supply and economic transformation in Kajiado South and parts of Makueni County,” said Ruto during a tour of the project.

According to Ketraco, the 132kV Sultan Hamud–Loitoktok Transmission Line which covers a distance of 108km and the 132/33kV substation will further strengthen the national grid and boost reliability.

“We have allocated Ksh 1.4 billion to light up homes in Kajiado South through the Last Mile Electricity Connectivity project. Under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, we are investing in infrastructure that unlocks opportunity at the local level, empowers communities and enables businesses to grow,” he said via his official X handle.

The projects are also expected to support the two counties in expanding economic opportunities and increase power transfer capacity to the region.