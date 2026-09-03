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Kenya steps up Behavioural Intelligence to tackle cross-border health threats

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read

Kenya has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Behavioural Intelligence and Infodemic Management (BIIM) to enhance preparedness and response to cross-border public-health threats.

In a statement, at the Continental BIIM Harmonisation and Validation Workshop in Mombasa, Principal Secretary, Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni noted that government has committed to integrate BIIM into existing public-health and digital-health systems while strengthening interoperability, data governance, privacy, security and institutional capacity.

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She said the integration will be supported by stronger interoperability, data governance, privacy and security measures, as well as enhanced institutional capacity.

BIIM is designed to help countries turn behavioural, community, service-use and information-environment signals into timely intelligence to support decision-making during public health emergencies. Africa CDC describes the approach as a Member State-led capability for strengthening preparedness, response and community trust.

Similarly, she said Kenya will contribute its experience in quality management and standards to support the institutionalisation and continuous improvement of BIIM across the continent.

“We welcome the proposed BIIM Regional Centre of Excellence in Nairobi, it will provide opportunities for capacity building, standards development, research, innovation, peer learning and quality improvement among Member States,” she said.

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The PS welcomed the proposed establishment of a BIIM Regional Centre of Excellence in Nairobi, noting that it will support capacity building, research, innovation and standards development among Member States.

“Regional collaboration is key and Kenya is committed to working with Africa CDC, WHO, the ECOWAS Regional Centre for Surveillance, Disease Control and Prevention (RCSDC), Member States and other partners to build a coordinated continental BIIM capability,” said Muthoni.

Adding that: “Let us use this opportunity to build an African Behavioural Intelligence and Infodemic Management system that listens better, learns faster, acts earlier and protects trust.”

 

 

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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