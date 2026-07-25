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NCIC investigates Duale over alleged divisive remarks

Commission warns against hate speech, ethnic profiling, and divisive political rhetoric ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
2 Min Read
National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Chairman Bishop Dr Kepha Omae. Photo/Courtesy

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has launched an investigation into alleged remarks of ethnic incitement attributed to Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

The Commission confirmed it received a formal complaint regarding the alleged utterances, widely circulating on social media, and has instructed its Investigations Department to conduct a “thorough and impartial inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the remarks.”

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“The National Cohesion and Integration Commission acknowledges receipt of a complaint regarding alleged utterances by Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale. Our Investigations Department is conducting a thorough and impartial inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the said utterances,” the Commission said in a statement.

The NCIC urged the public to continue reporting incidents of hate speech, ethnic profiling, and divisive political rhetoric, noting that public cooperation is crucial for safeguarding national cohesion.

“We encourage the public to continue to collaborate with the Commission and bring such cases of divisive political rhetoric and ethnic profiling forward so that necessary action is taken.”Commission Chairman Bishop Dr Kepha Omae stated

The Commission warned that inflammatory remarks capable of dividing communities have no place in Kenya’s democratic discourse. It added that any such conduct, if substantiated, could violate Article 33 of the Constitution and Sections 13 and 62 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act.

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The NCIC also called upon political leaders to exercise restraint and embrace responsible leadership as the country approaches the 2027 General Election.

“We urge all leaders, without exception, to desist from divisive political rhetoric. Leadership at every level carries a solemn duty to safeguard, rather than imperil, the unity of this nation.” Dr. Omae said

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to combating hate speech and conduct that threatens national unity, pledging to act “firmly, decisively, and impartially” against anyone found to undermine peace and cohesion.

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