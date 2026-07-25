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Duale dismisses ethnic incitement claims, says remarks were distorted

Health CS says critics distorted a Somali proverb intended to promote inclusivity, not ethnic division.

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
3 Min Read
Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale. Photo/Courtesy

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has refuted allegations of ethnic incitement stemming from remarks he made in Lafey Constituency. He claims he was widely misquoted and his comments were taken out of context to advance what he described as false and misleading narratives.

Duale’s statement follows mounting criticism and an ongoing investigation by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) into whether his comments constitute ethnic incitement.

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The Cabinet Secretary maintained that the contentious phrase that he used was a traditional Somali proverb and not an attack on any community.

“The phrase I used, ‘Waraabe la-tagis bartay, ka-ridis waa ku dhib,’ is a well-known Somali proverb that has long been part of our oral tradition. It is a figurative expression about the difficulty of ending entrenched habits or long-enjoyed advantages. It was never directed at any community or intended to demean anyone,” he explained.

Duale asserted that his message aimed to promote inclusivity, arguing that the government’s objective is to ensure all Kenyans have equal opportunities regardless of their ethnicity or region.

“My message was about the importance of embracing inclusivity as the Government continues to ensure that all Kenyans, regardless of their region or ethnicity, have an opportunity to serve the nation,” he stated.

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He rejected claims that his remarks amounted to ethnic incitement, describing such interpretations as a deliberate misrepresentation of his message.

“Attempts to portray my remarks as ethnic incitement are therefore dishonest and a deliberate distortion of what I said,” he affirmed.

The Health Cabinet Secretary also criticised what he termed selective condemnation, noting that some leaders now criticising him had remained silent when inflammatory remarks were previously directed at the Somali community.

“I find it regrettable that some of those now expressing outrage remained silent when inflammatory remarks targeting the Somali community were made in the past. Public leaders should reject selective outrage and apply the same standards consistently,” he urged.

Reaffirming his position, Duale stated that Kenya’s diversity remains one of its greatest strengths and pledged to continue championing national cohesion.

“Kenya’s strength lies in its diversity. My commitment remains to national unity, peaceful coexistence and equal opportunity for every Kenyan, without exception,” he said.

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