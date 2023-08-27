Ruto: County Assemblies must be visible in resolving challenges

County Assemblies must be visible in designing solutions to the challenges facing Kenyans, President William Ruto has said.

Speaking during the official opening the County Assembly of Bungoma Office Block, the Head of State lauded the Assembly for prioritising people issues through its central focus on public participation.

He said county assemblies must endeavour to deal with important issues of the day and ensure that public money is spent prudently and efficiently.

“That is the leadership we look forward to as we nurture devolution in our country.” He said.