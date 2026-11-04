Ruto, Kenyan leaders hail Okowa’s ICJ election

President William Ruto has led national celebrations following the election of Kenyan law professor Phoebe Okowa as a Judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), describing her appointment as a moment of great pride for the country.

In his congratulatory message, President Ruto stated that Professor Okowa’s election affirmed Kenya’s significant role and contribution to the international community.

“Your (Prof. Phoebe Okowa) election is a moment of great pride for Kenya and a powerful affirmation of the depth of legal expertise, integrity, and excellence that our country continues to contribute to the international community,” the President said.

Ruto wished Professor Okowa success as she prepares to take up her nine-year mandate beginning in 2027, urging her to uphold international law and advance the peaceful resolution of disputes among nations.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, also celebrated the appointment, describing it as a strong endorsement of Kenya’s commitment to international justice, the rule of law, and a fairer global order.

Mr Mudavadi noted that the election demonstrated the international community’s confidence in Kenya’s legal expertise and diplomatic leadership, as well as its capacity to contribute to resolving disputes between nations.

“I extend my sincere appreciation to the Member States of the United Nations General Assembly and Security Council for their overwhelming support, and acknowledge Sierra Leone, the Republic of Korea, and Ecuador for their constructive decision to withdraw their candidatures following the third round of voting,” he said.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi described Professor Okowa’s election as an outstanding milestone in her legal career, noting that the votes secured at both the UN General Assembly and Security Council demonstrated the confidence the international community had placed in her.

Mr Kingi added that Kenya had reason to celebrate the honour she had brought to the country, expressing confidence that she would maintain the professional excellence that distinguished her during the election process.

Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Hanna Wendot Cheptumo, highlighted the significance of Professor Okowa’s appointment for women’s representation in international leadership.

Ms Cheptumo stated that the nine-year appointment was a recognition of Kenya’s contribution to international jurisprudence and the depth of African legal scholarship, while also marking an important moment for women in global governance.

Principal Secretary for Gender and Affirmative Action, Ann Wang’ombe, said Professor Okowa’s election, following her securing the required majorities in both UN bodies, demonstrated her legal expertise, integrity, and distinguished career.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary, Korir Sing’Oei, also welcomed the outcome, stating that the international community had demonstrated confidence in Professor Okowa’s capacity to serve the Court at a consequential time.

The African Union similarly congratulated Professor Okowa, describing her election as an important milestone in sustaining African representation at the World Court and strengthening the participation of African women in international judicial leadership.

Professor Okowa was among five candidates elected to the ICJ for the 2027–2036 term, alongside representatives from the United Kingdom, France, Jordan, and Singapore.