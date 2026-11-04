Ogamba assures candidates of secure KCSE examination administration

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has reaffirmed governments commitment to strengthen examination oversight.

Speaking Wednesday when he inspected KCSE examination preparations in Kibra, Nairobi the CS noted that the Education Ministry will address emerging challenges, facilitate special arrangements for candidates requiring medical attention and enhance security in affected areas to ensure seamless administration of the examinations.

“The Government continues to strengthen examination oversight, address emerging challenges, facilitate special arrangements for candidates requiring medical attention and enhance security in affected areas to ensure seamless administration of the examinations,” he noted.

After witnessing the opening of the KNEC examination container and the distribution of KCSE examination materials at the Kibra Sub-County Deputy County Commissioner’s Office in Nairobi County, he later visited State House Girls Senior School to monitor the administration of the examinations.