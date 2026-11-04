Arts

Kenyan version of ‘The Nutcracker’ set for its 11th run, extends to the Coast

This year's production brings together more than 175 dancers representing 25 nationalities, ranging from young children taking their first steps on stage to advanced teenage dancers performing some of classical ballet's most demanding roles.

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
3 Min Read

Following a completely sold-out 10th anniversary season, Dance Centre Kenya’s beloved production of The Nutcracker is set to return to the Kenya National Theatre on Friday, 20 November, for its 11th annual season.

According to organisers, the show this year marks an exciting milestone as the production expands beyond Nairobi to Mombasa and Diani.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Over the past decade, The Nutcracker has become one of Nairobi’s most anticipated holiday traditions, bringing families together to experience the magic of classical ballet and live orchestral music.

First performed in 1892, Tchaikovsky’s timeless ballet is celebrated on stages around the world, but Dance Centre Kenya’s production has developed a character uniquely its own, reflecting the extraordinary diversity, talent and spirit of Kenya’s growing dance community.

This year’s production brings together more than 175 dancers representing 25 nationalities, ranging from young children taking their first steps on stage to advanced teenage dancers performing some of classical ballet’s most demanding roles.

Among them are approximately 50 scholarship students supported through Dance Centre Kenya’s partnership with Artists for Africa, which provides professional-level training and educational opportunities to talented young people from disadvantaged backgrounds. Ten of these scholarship dancers will also join the production’s historic first tour to the Coast.

‘The Polygamist’ counterfeits go on sale in Nairobi following show popularity
Afrolatin Tamasha announces November return featuring 8 countries
KBC MD says reading generation an investment of Kenya’s future
Explosive memoir by late Princess Diana’s brother goes on sale

“We want to show the world that ballet is for everyone,” says Cooper Rust, founder and artistic director of Dance Centre Kenya and a former professional ballerina. “It’s about passion, talent and dedication, not fitting a certain mould. What makes this production so special is seeing children from completely different backgrounds come together, work towards the same goal, and create something truly beautiful.”

An essential part of the production is the Dance Centre Kenya Orchestra, once again performing Tchaikovsky’s magnificent score live under the baton of Kenyan conductor Antony Muriuki Kaburu.

The collaboration between young dancers and professional musicians creates an experience rarely available to young performers and audiences in Kenya.

“Live music changes everything for the dancers. They feel every swell and every pause in Tchaikovsky’s score, and they dance with the orchestra, not to a recording. For many children in the audience, it may be the first time they hear a full orchestra play, and that is a moment they carry with them,” says Kaburu.

Beyond the performances themselves, Dance Centre Kenya is committed to ensuring that the magic of The Nutcracker reaches children who might otherwise never have the opportunity to attend a professional ballet.

Each year, through the generosity of individual donors and corporate sponsors, DCK provides 500 complimentary tickets to children from disadvantaged communities across Nairobi.

Since the programme began, more than 4,000 children have experienced the excitement of live ballet and orchestral music at the Kenya National Theatre.

Tickets are currently on sale for the event.

Zimbabwean author denies using AI to write award-winning story
Mutoriah to provide live music experience at Nairobi Litfest
NBO Litfest to take place on August 24 to 27
Voices in Motion Creative Summit ignites conversations on creativity, storytelling
Dance opportunity for Kenyan choreographers
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Ogamba assures candidates of secure KCSE examination administration
Next Article Democrats win control of Congress, turn red states blue in US midterm elections
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Gachagua misleading Kenyans on Rironi-Mau Summit project costs – Mbadi
Local News NEWS
Wanted person: Why DCI is hunting John Masila Nzioka
Local News NEWS
IEBC seeks stronger partnerships to secure 2027 elections
County News NEWS
Kenya signs creative economy partnership with Idris Elba
Arts Culture

You May also Like

CultureMusic

Afro-Latin rhythms meet Swahili culture at Ritmo Conexión Weekender in Malindi

CultureMusic

Plans for celebration of culture, music during Mashujaa day underway says PPMC

Culture

Alliance Française kicks off cultural festival as part of Africa Forward

Entertainment

In Pictures: British Council Kenya hosts open day

Show More