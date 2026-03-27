Ruto reaffirms commitment to stronger Kenya-Singapore ties

Kenya has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening diplomatic and economic ties with Singapore, as the two countries prepare to mark 35 years of bilateral relations.

In a statement shared on his official X account, President William Ruto said the two countries continue to enjoy a close and mutually beneficial partnership anchored on trade, investment, infrastructure, logistics, digital transformation and human capital development.

Ruto, who met Singapore’s Non-Resident High Commissioner to Kenya Ernest Kan at State House Nairobi, noted that Singapore remains a key reference point in Kenya’s development agenda.

“Singapore holds a special place in our national development journey. We continue to draw lessons from its remarkable success as we advance our ambition of achieving first-world economy status,” he stated.

During the meeting, the envoy delivered a message from Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam ahead of the anniversary celebrations.

The President underscored the importance of continued collaboration between the two nations, noting that enhanced cooperation in strategic sectors will accelerate Kenya’s economic transformation agenda.