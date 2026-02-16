Local NewsNEWS

Gov’t orders swift probe into illegal recording of Kenyan women by Russian national

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read
Gender CS Hanna Cheptumo

The government has directed security and investigative agencies to swiftly probe an incident in which a Russian national is alleged to have secretly recorded and circulated images of Kenyan women without their consent.

In a statement, Gender Cabinet Secretary Hanna Cheptumo condemned the incident describing it as a form of technology-facilitated gender-based violence that threatens the safety of women and girls.

“As a Government, we view such violations not merely as criminal acts but as threats to the social fabric of our society, which is founded on respect, human dignity, and protection of vulnerable persons,” said Cheptumo

The CS said the State had activated a whole-of-government response, with agencies instructed to pursue the matter expeditiously, including cooperation with international authorities due to its cross-border nature.

“Any individual found culpable will face the full force of Kenyan law under the Penal Code, the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, and all relevant statutes protecting women and children,” she stated.

Cheptumo announced plans to strengthen national policy frameworks on online safety and digital conduct, while engaging stakeholders in the tourism, hospitality, culture and technology sectors to prevent similar violations and improve accountability.

She urged members of the public to refrain from sharing or circulating the content, warning that doing so perpetuates abuse and may attract criminal liability.

“We further call upon members of the public to refrain from sharing or circulating harmful content, as doing so perpetuates abuse, undermines cultural values of respect, and may attract criminal liability.”

At the same time, Cheptumo reaffirmed the government’s commitment to survivor-centred support and called on affected women to seek confidential assistance through the National Gender-Based Violence toll-free helpline 1195 for counselling, legal referrals and psychosocial services.

