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Ruto, Rubio hold talks on trade, AI and regional security

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

President William Ruto has held talks with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The discussions focused on trade, technology, energy and regional peace and security.

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Ruto welcomed the extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), saying it will strengthen trade between Africa and the United States and expand economic opportunities.

“Kenya and the United States share a strong and enduring partnership anchored in trade, security, technology and development. We welcome the extension of AGOA, which will strengthen trade between Africa and the United States and expand economic opportunities,” said Ruto on X.

The United States has extended AGOA through December 31, 2028.

The President said Kenya and the US are also expanding cooperation in artificial intelligence, particularly its application in health, education and financial services.

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The two exchanged views on responsible governance of rapidly advancing AI technologies and explored opportunities for cooperation in critical minerals and nuclear energy.

The talks also covered the sustainability of the security mission in Somalia and efforts to support stability in Haiti as well as the worsening humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

Ruto revealed that the two nations are exploring efforts towards a ceasefire, a political settlement and continued regional engagement in Sudan.

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