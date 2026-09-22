DPP secures death sentence against two in Moyale robbery case

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has secured death sentences against two men following their conviction for four counts of robbery with violence.

Nashon Ochieng Agutu and Jackson Okech Odhiambo were found guilty on all four counts of robbery with violence, contrary to Section 295 as read with Section 296(2) of the Penal Code, following a full trial before the Moyale Law Courts.

Senior Principal Magistrate Willy Cheruiyot delivered the verdict after the prosecution successfully presented evidence linking the two accused persons to the violent robbery.

The charges arose from an incident on 23rd April 2025, in the Dabel area of Moyale Sub-County, Marsabit County, where the accused, acting jointly with others and armed with dangerous weapons, including guns, robbed Alinoor Mamo, Silas Kalunge, Linus Murithi Marinda and Bruno Thomas of cash, mobile phones and other personal belongings. The victims were also assaulted during the attack and sustained injuries.

The prosecution, led by Prosecution Counsel Benard Leadi, called 13 witnesses to establish the case against the accused persons. The evidence presented during the trial enabled the court to find both Agutu and Odhiambo guilty on all four counts.

In passing sentence, Cheruiyot took into account the circumstances surrounding the robbery, the brutality of the attack and the use of lethal weapons against the victims.

“The court has taken into account the nature of the robbery attack, its brutality and the use of lethal weapons. A deterrent sentence is warranted. I sentence the two to death,” the magistrate ruled.

The two were granted 14 days within which to appeal against their conviction and sentence.

Source: DPP