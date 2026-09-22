Why NTSA is training PSV drivers, operators countrywide

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has rolled out a nationwide capacity-building programme for public service vehicle (PSV) drivers and operators ahead of the Christmas festive season.

As part of ongoing reforms in the public transport sector, NTSA says more than 4,000 drivers, SACCO managers, supervisors and operators will be trained for free to professionalise public transport operations, strengthen compliance and reduce road traffic crashes.

“The reforms aim to shift the sector from informal, passenger-chasing operations to professionally managed, safety-oriented, financially sustainable and compliant transport businesses,” NTSA said.

The programme, launched in partnership with the Ministry of Transport, is designed to treat drivers and operators as partners in road safety.

The initiative will be implemented in four phases: design and baseline assessment, a pilot programme, national rollout, and institutionalisation and sustainability.

The first cohorts, who will serve as road safety champions, began a four-day training programme on Monday, September 21, in Taita Taveta, Mombasa and Garissa counties, ahead of a planned expansion to other counties.

“A Training of Trainers (ToT) cohort has been completed to support the rollout of the programme. This pilot phase precedes a national rollout and was deliberately scheduled ahead of the festive season, when passenger volumes and commercial pressure on PSV operations typically rise,” NTSA said.

The programme targets both drivers and the organisations that employ them, recognising their critical roles in promoting a safety culture and reducing preventable crashes linked to behavioural, vehicular and operational factors.

Why the programme matters

The programme seeks to:

Professionalise PSV drivers through structured training in defensive driving, passenger care and compliance, while building a lasting culture of safety among drivers and operators.

Reduce crashes and better protect passengers, drivers, pedestrians and other road users by improving driving practices and operational standards.

Build a cadre of safety champions and trainers within SACCOs and transport companies to sustain the changes beyond the initial training cohorts.

Strengthen the business, financial and fleet-management capacity of operators, SACCOs and transport companies while supporting sustainable PSV business models.

Improve compliance with traffic laws, licensing, roadworthiness, insurance, passenger-safety standards and other statutory requirements.

Generate practical, sector-informed input into the review of the PSV (Operations) Regulations, 2014, and the wider licensing framework.

Strengthen partnerships between NTSA and industry as a foundation for deeper structural reforms, including operator consolidation, contract-based service delivery and integrated fare systems.

Expected outcomes

The programme will address the needs of drivers and operators as well as regulatory compliance requirements, with training focusing on:

Professional mindset, passenger care and wellness: Professional conduct, communication and fitness-to-drive judgement. Defensive driving, vehicle safety and fuel efficiency: Hazard perception, vehicle checks and smooth driving. Compliance, digital systems and emergency response: Legal awareness, technology and emergency procedures. Integrated competency assessment and action: Immediate measures to address safety gaps and commitments to improvement. Strategic leadership, governance and financial performance: Business models, governance controls and vehicle-level economics. Fleet operations, compliance and road safety: Safe, reliable and controlled operating systems. Customer experience, technology and growth: Service quality, digital tools and sustainable growth. Integrated capstone and implementation: Development of a 90-day operator improvement plan.

Implementation approach

NTSA says it will progressively extend the training cohorts to additional counties through a phased approach, prioritising high-risk corridors and high-volume routes.

The authority will also use monitoring data from the pilot phase to refine the curriculum and trainer deployment before wider scale-up.

NTSA further plans to develop a professional course in Public Transport Management and Professional Drivers Certification in collaboration with training institutions.