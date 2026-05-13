Residents stage protests over Mandera attack

Residents of Mandera Town staged demonstrations following the killing of six people in a deadly ambush along the Arabia–Mandera road.

The protesters marched through the town demanding swift action from security agencies and calling for the removal of Jubaland forces reportedly based in Omar Jillow, whom residents accused of being linked to the attack.

Carrying placards and chanting slogans, the demonstrators marched from the Green View area to the County Commissioner’s office to present their grievances to authorities.

Residents claim those behind the deadly attack were operating from Omar Jillow and called for immediate security intervention in the area.

Addressing the angry residents, Mandera County Commissioner James Chacha urged them to remain calm and allow security agencies to conduct investigations and handle the matter professionally.

“Mandera has enjoyed peace for a long time, and we should not allow anyone to destroy the peace we have built. Those responsible for the killings will be apprehended and brought to justice,” he said.

The County Commissioner further appealed to residents not to engage in retaliatory actions that could escalate tensions and destabilise the area.

The demonstrations come days after six people were killed and several others injured when a hired Nissan Matatu travelling towards Arabia town was ambushed by armed attackers in Omar Jillo area of Arabia Sub-County.

Security operations have since been intensified along the affected routes as authorities continue investigations into the attack and pursue those responsible.

Despite heightened tensions, leaders and security officials have continued to call for peace, restraint, and cooperation with law enforcement agencies as efforts to restore calm continue.