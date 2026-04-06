Kindiki tells Mt. Kenya to back Ruto’s 2027 re-election bid

Deputy President Professor Kithure Kindiki has vowed to thwart political inroads by his predecessor Rigathi Gachagua in the populous Mount Kenya region.

Kindiki says the region should back President William Ruto’s re-election to guarantee their return to the top seat.

During a consultative meeting with residents of Maara, Tharaka Nithi County, the Deputy President said he remains unbothered by Gachagua’s presence in the region.

He maintains that he is solely focused on delivery of services but vowed to teach the former Deputy President a political lesson.

Underscoring the importance of unity in the region, Kindiki rallied the residents to back President Ruto’s re-election bid saying he is a heartbeat away from succeeding the President in 2032.

He announced plans to resume the construction of the Nithi Bridge blaming funding shortages and logistics for the delays.