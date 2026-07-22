Ruto will silence critics at polls, says Kindiki

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has dismissed suggestions that the ruling UDA party’s recent political setback in the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election signals declining support for President William Ruto.

The Deputy President insists that the outcome of a single mini-poll should not be interpreted as a measure of the President’s national popularity, adding that the government’s development record will decide next year’s General Election. He says the opposition shouldn’t celebrate yet.

“Mambo ya siasa na kura, tungoje siku ifike. Watu wanapiga kelele saa hii, mngoje next year mtaona. Watanyoroshwa kwa sababu wananchi na Mungu wanajua kupanga hii maneno,” Kindiki said.

Speaking during the official opening of the Githimani Land Registry and the issuance of title deeds in Yatta Constituency, Machakos County, Kindiki stated that President Ruto’s administration has deliberately pursued equitable development across the country, irrespective of how different regions voted in the 2022 General Election.

He expressed confidence that Kenyans would judge President Ruto on his performance in office, arguing that the administration’s investments in roads, electricity, water, land services, affordable housing, and employment opportunities would ultimately determine the outcome at the ballot.

According to Kindiki, President Ruto has consistently maintained that every Kenyan deserves access to government services, irrespective of political affiliation.

“Rais Ruto anaamini Wakenya wote wako na haki kupata barabara, stima, maji, watoto wao kuajiriwa, na maendeleo, bila kujali walimchagua nani mwaka wa 2022,” he said.

The Deputy President argued that the President has chosen to govern as a national leader rather than along political or ethnic lines, saying this approach has attracted criticism from some of his opponents.

“Ile vita unasikia watu wa ukabila wakipiga Rais William Ruto, ni kwa sababu amekataa mambo ya kusema huyu ni wa pande hii au pande ile,” he said.

Kindiki maintained that Kenya’s unity depends on ensuring every region benefits equally from national development, regardless of voting patterns.

“We are one country. We must develop Kenya equally and make sure every part, every citizen, is given services without discrimination and without distinction,” he said.

He cited ongoing government projects in Machakos County, including the commissioning of the Githimani Land Registry, the construction of more than 500 kilometres of roads, irrigation programmes, modern markets, affordable housing, and other infrastructure, as evidence of the administration’s commitment to inclusive development.

The Deputy President said the opening of the new land registry would spare residents of Yatta the cost and inconvenience of travelling to Machakos Town to obtain land documents, describing the facility as a major step in bringing government services closer to citizens.

Kindiki also praised Yatta MP Robert Basil for working with the national government, saying leaders should prioritise development over political confrontation.

He argued that leaders seeking re-election would ultimately be judged by the projects they deliver rather than by political slogans or ethnic mobilisation.

“No leader will be defended by hatred, fights, tribalism, or the division they have brought to this country. Every leader will be defended by the work they have done,” he said.

At the same time, the Deputy President urged both government and opposition leaders to conduct peaceful campaigns and avoid exploiting young people to advance political interests.

“It doesn’t matter if you are supporting the opposition or you are supporting the government side; our national security and stability are paramount. We must say no to all forms of violence and the misuse of young people to transact politics,” he said.

He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting national peace and stability, warning that no individual, regardless of political affiliation, would be allowed to undermine public order or national unity.