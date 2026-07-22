Kenya backs IGAD peace efforts in Horn of Africa

Kenya has reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to supporting African-led solutions through sustained dialogue, inclusive political processes and stronger regional cooperation.

Speaking when he met the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Executive Secretary, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi noted that Kenya’s prosperity is closely tied to the peace and stability of the Horn of Africa.

The two leaders discussed evolving peace and security situation in Sudan and South Sudan, and the collective efforts required to restore lasting stability.

“Lasting peace cannot be achieved through force alone, it must be built through consensus, trust and the participation of all stakeholders,” Mudavadi said.

In his remarks Mudavadi stressed that when the region is secure, trade expands, investment grows, borders remain safe and millions of people can pursue opportunities free from the disruption of conflict.

He reiterated Kenya’s willingness to work with IGAD and international partners to advance peace and stability across the Horn of Africa.

“As Africa’s diplomatic capital and a trusted convener of regional dialogue, Kenya will continue working with IGAD and international partners to advance peace and stability across the Horn of Africa,” Mudavadi noted.

Adding that: “In doing so, we are strengthening regional security, protecting livelihoods, expanding opportunities for trade and investment, and building a more prosperous future for Kenya, the region and the continent.”