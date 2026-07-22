Joho unveils roadmap for Marsabit gold mines reopening

The government has initiated the process of reopening the Hillo Gold Mines in Marsabit County. This follows a high-level consultative meeting convened by Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Hassan Ali Joho to implement a directive from President William Ruto.

The meeting, attended by Marsabit Governor Mohamed Ali, local Members of Parliament, and Senator Mohamed Chute, resolved to establish a multi-agency team to oversee preparations for the structured reopening of the gold mines.

The team, comprising representatives from the Marsabit County Government, the State Department for Mining, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, the National Environment Management Authority, and the National Land Commission, has been allotted seven working days from 23rd July to complete its assignment.

Its mandate, according to the Ministry of Mining, includes verifying the boundaries of designated artisanal mining areas, confirming registered mining cooperatives, and recommending the necessary documentation and regulatory requirements for issuing artisanal mining permits.

The team will then submit a report detailing its findings and recommendations. The report will guide the safe, orderly, and sustainable resumption of mining operations, ensuring compliance with the Mining Act 2016.

The directive represents a significant stride towards reopening a key artisanal gold mining site in northern Kenya, while simultaneously enhancing regulatory oversight within the sector.

During the same meeting, Joho ordered an intensified nationwide crackdown on illegal mining. He warned that operators found in violation of the Mining Act would face legal action.

He urged artisanal and small-scale miners to adhere to existing laws, emphasising that compliance with safety and environmental regulations is crucial for protecting lives and ensuring the responsible exploitation of the country’s mineral resources.

The Cabinet Secretary also extended his condolences to the families affected by the recent mining tunnel collapse in Lolgorian, Narok County, where five people are feared dead. He said the government is conducting investigations and pledged that anyone found responsible for negligence or unlawful activities leading to the tragedy would be held accountable under the law.