Mudavadi directs joint review of EAC Summit resolutions to boost regional integration

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has directed the Ministries of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs and East African Community (EAC) Affairs to undertake a joint review of decisions made by the EAC Heads of State Summit and assess the progress of regional programmes aimed at advancing trade, infrastructure, investment and regional cooperation.

Speaking when he hosted Cabinet Secretary for East African Community Affairs, Beatrice Askul at his office in Nairobi, Mudavadi noted that the move was aimed at enhancing Kenya’s influence within the regional bloc, stressing that regional integration is one of Kenya’s strongest tools for expanding trade.

“To enhance Kenya’s influence within the regional bloc, I directed the Ministries of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs and EAC Affairs to undertake a joint review of Summit decisions and assess the progress of EAC programmes that advance trade, infrastructure, investment and regional cooperation,” noted Mudavadi.

According to a statement, the two leaders met to review the implementation of resolutions from the recent EAC Heads of State Summit and align priorities ahead of the next phase of regional engagement.

Additionally, they discussed the ongoing institutional reforms aimed at strengthening the efficiency and financial sustainability of the Community.

“Our discussions also covered preparations for the meeting between President William Ruto, Ambassador Stephen Patrick Mbundi and the new EAC Secretary General, as well as ongoing institutional reforms aimed at strengthening the efficiency and financial sustainability of the Community, said Mudavadi.

The Cabinet Secretary reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to working closely with EAC partner states to deepen regional integration and accelerate programmes that promote shared prosperity and sustainable development.

“A stronger and more effective East African Community means larger markets for Kenyan businesses, greater investment, improved connectivity and more opportunities for our citizens across the region,” he remarked.