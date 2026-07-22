Local NewsNEWS

Mudavadi directs joint review of EAC Summit resolutions to boost regional integration

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi (R) with East African Community Affairs Cabinet Secretary Beatrice Askul

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has directed the Ministries of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs and East African Community (EAC) Affairs to undertake a joint review of decisions made by the EAC Heads of State Summit and assess the progress of regional programmes aimed at advancing trade, infrastructure, investment and regional cooperation.

Speaking when he hosted Cabinet Secretary for East African Community Affairs, Beatrice Askul at his office in Nairobi, Mudavadi noted that the move was aimed at enhancing Kenya’s influence within the regional bloc, stressing that regional integration is one of Kenya’s strongest tools for expanding trade.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

“To enhance Kenya’s influence within the regional bloc, I directed the Ministries of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs and EAC Affairs to undertake a joint review of Summit decisions and assess the progress of EAC programmes that advance trade, infrastructure, investment and regional cooperation,” noted Mudavadi.

According to a statement, the two leaders met to review the implementation of resolutions from the recent EAC Heads of State Summit and align priorities ahead of the next phase of regional engagement.

Additionally, they discussed the ongoing institutional reforms aimed at strengthening the efficiency and financial sustainability of the Community.

“Our discussions also covered preparations for the meeting between President William Ruto, Ambassador Stephen Patrick Mbundi and the new EAC Secretary General, as well as ongoing institutional reforms aimed at strengthening the efficiency and financial sustainability of the Community, said Mudavadi.

Marauding lion attack leaves three people nursing serious injuries
Adolescents push policymakers for action at global forum
Mombasa County launches mass mosquito net distribution campaign
Trump claims victory over Harris in US presidential election

The Cabinet Secretary reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to working closely with EAC partner states to deepen regional integration and accelerate programmes that promote shared prosperity and sustainable development.

“A stronger and more effective East African Community means larger markets for Kenyan businesses, greater investment, improved connectivity and more opportunities for our citizens across the region,” he remarked.

33 counties to benefit as library function is transferred
Court slams brakes on Orwoba’s expulsion from UDA, Senate ouster
Bura municipality board members assume office
First Lady urges church leaders to partner with gov’t in actualizing bottom up agenda
Kiambu county to continue receiving rainfall next week
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChristine Muchira
Follow:
Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
Previous Article Joho unveils roadmap for Marsabit gold mines reopening
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Joho unveils roadmap for Marsabit gold mines reopening
County News
Politicians risk security withdrawal over goons
Local News NEWS
DCI arrests suspect over murder of TUK lecturer Edgar Mokua
County News
Ruto appoints Ol Kalou UDA candidate Muchina to Nairobi Rivers Commission
Local News

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

Kakuzi land battle: Squatters plead with gov’t as goons invade land ahead of resettlement

County NewsNEWS

Regional scientific forum opens in Mombasa amid renewed optimism

County NewsNEWS

Burial preparations underway as late Ol-Kalou MP set to be buried Friday

PS Mary Muthoni
County NewsNEWS

Kenya remains at high Ebola risk, Health PS says

Show More