PS Oluga calls for stronger African health systems at AU meeting

The Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr. Ouma Oluga, has called for bold continental action to strengthen Africa’s health systems, advance health sovereignty and accelerate local manufacturing of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and other health technologies.

Speaking at the 20th Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union in Accra, Ghana, Dr. Oluga said Africa must build resilient, self-reliant health systems driven by sustainable financing, strong institutions, innovation and local production.

He highlighted Kenya’s ongoing health sector reforms, noting that the country is implementing a comprehensive Universal Health Coverage agenda anchored on social health protection, primary healthcare and digital health.

He said the expansion of health insurance coverage through the Social Health Authority, increased contracting of health facilities and investments in interoperable digital health systems are improving access to quality healthcare.

On maternal and child health, Dr. Oluga reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to ending preventable maternal deaths through strengthened primary healthcare, quality maternity services and sustained domestic investment, stressing that no woman should lose her life while giving birth.

The Principal Secretary noted that decades of investment in the HIV response have strengthened laboratories, surveillance systems, health information platforms and service delivery, creating critical assets that now support broader health system resilience.

He added that the rollout of long-acting HIV prevention technologies demonstrates Africa’s growing capacity to deliver innovative health solutions.

Dr. Oluga underscored the need to invest in a skilled and adequately supported health workforce, describing health workers as a continental strategic asset essential to achieving health sovereignty.

He said Kenya continues to prioritise training, employment and deployment of health professionals, including strengthening the role of Community Health Promoters within the health system.

He also emphasised the importance of science, research and innovation, noting Kenya’s investments in research institutions and innovation ecosystems to develop African solutions for emerging health threats, including infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance.

On local manufacturing, he said Africa must move beyond dependence on imported health products by strengthening domestic production capacity and creating sustainable markets for African manufacturers.

He highlighted the role of the Kenya BioVax Institute in advancing vaccine and biologics manufacturing and called for predictable financing, procurement guarantees and long-term purchasing commitments to support local industry.

The Principal Secretary reaffirmed Kenya’s support for the African Pooled Procurement Mechanism and urged Member States to accelerate its implementation to expand access to quality, affordable health products while strengthening regional manufacturing.

He concluded by calling on African leaders to invest strategically in health workers, researchers and innovators, stressing that Africa’s health security must be driven by African priorities and African-led solutions.