Rwandan diplomat warns of rising genocide Ideology in Great Lakes Region

Rwandan Ambassador to Kenya Ernest Rwamucyo has warned that genocide ideology continues to pose a serious threat in the Great Lakes region, singling out eastern Democratic Republic of Congo as a flashpoint for ethnic hatred and extremist rhetoric.

Rwamucyo made the remarks during a reception in Nairobi marking the 32nd anniversary of Rwanda’s Liberation Day, known in Kinyarwanda as “Kwibohora.”

“Genocide ideology is not merely a painful reminder of history. It remains a real and present danger,” Rwamucyo told guests at the event. “Across our region, particularly in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, extremist groups continue to propagate ethnic hatred, denial, and narratives that dehumanize Congolese Tutsi.”

He said such ideologies “threaten innocent civilians, fuel cycles of violence, destabilize the Great Lakes Region, and undermine efforts toward lasting peace.”



The ambassador invoked lessons from Rwanda’s own history, noting that mass atrocities do not begin with violence but with rhetoric.

“The international community has repeatedly affirmed that genocide begins not with weapons but with words, with hatred, incitement, discrimination, and the systematic dehumanization of others,” he said.

Rwamucyo called for coordinated regional and international efforts to confront hate speech and extremism before they escalate.

“This is why Rwanda continues to call for collective regional and international action against all forms of hate speech, violent extremism, and genocide ideology,” he said. “Silence in the face of such threats has never protected humanity. History teaches us that prevention requires courage, honesty, and timely action.”

He urged nations in the region to pursue unity over division. “As mankind sharing a common destiny, we must reject narratives that divide our peoples and instead invest in dialogue, cooperation, justice, and sustainable peace,” Rwamucyo said.

Liberation Day commemorates July 4, 1994, when forces of the Rwandan Patriotic Front/Army halted the genocide against the Tutsi, which had claimed more than 1 million lives in roughly 100 days. The date is observed annually as the moment Rwanda began its recovery from what is widely regarded as one of the darkest chapters in modern history.



Representing the Kenyan government at the event, Foreign Service Academy’s Director General Ambassador Patrick Wamoto, said the genocide’s lessons must not fade with time. “The Rwanda genocide remains one of the darkest chapters in the history of humanity, and the world must never forget its lessons,” Wamoto said.

He also praised Rwanda’s post-genocide recovery, describing it as evidence of what determined governance can accomplish. “Rwanda stands as a testament to what visionary leadership, national unity, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to the welfare of its people can achieve,” he said.

Wamoto used the occasion to highlight the broader relationship between Nairobi and Kigali, describing ties between the two East African nations as strong and rooted in shared regional goals.

“Kenya greatly values its close friendship with Rwanda, a relationship anchored in mutual respect, shared aspirations,” he said.

He added that the two countries remain aligned in their broader vision for the continent. “Kenya and Rwanda remain united in the pursuit of an Africa that is peaceful, integrated, and driven by the aspirations of its people,” Wamoto said.