Ruto allies accuse Uhuru of undermining gov’t development agenda

Leaders allied to President William Ruto have called on former President Uhuru Kenyatta to keep off the government’s development agenda, insisting that the Kenya Kwanza administration should be allowed to implement its programmes without political interference.

Speaking on Saturday during a fundraising event for Kimang’eti Technical Training Institute (TTI) in Malava, Kakamega County, the leaders said the government has recorded major development gains since taking office.

The event brought together President William Ruto’s aide Farouk Kibet, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, among other leaders.

Wetang’ula defended the Kenya Kwanza leadership, saying the Western region stood with President Ruto even when he faced political isolation while serving as Deputy President under the Uhuru administration.

“Sisi tumesaidiana na Rais Ruto… tulimweka mabega 2022 wakati alikuwa amekataliwa na serikali akiwa Naibu wa Rais,” Wetang’ula said.

He urged Western Kenya to maintain firm support for the President ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Tunasema 2027 tusimame kidete na Rais William Ruto kwa sababu tunajua baada ya hapo uongozi unaingia hapa kwetu,” he said.

On his part, CS Duale accused the former president of attempting to undermine President Ruto’s administration despite what he described as revived development projects in housing, universal health coverage and the economy.

“Uhuru ile kazi ulishindwa ndiyo Ruto amefanya kwa miaka nne,” Duale said.

He warned against attempts to undermine the presidency, stating that the mandate of the current government must be respected until the end of its term.

“We will not allow you to undermine President William Ruto as the President and Chief of Defence Forces of the Republic of Kenya,” he said.

Consequently, Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa positioned Western Kenya as a key political bloc that will help Ruto secure victory in the 2027 election, while endorsing Speaker Wetang’ula for a 2032 presidential bid.

“Mwaka wa 2027 sisi kama Western region we have 4 million strong to support William Ruto. Ikifika 2032 kiti ya urais tuna ije hapa Western. Tukona Mheshimiwa Moses Wetang’ula ambaye anatosha.”