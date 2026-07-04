Local News

Ruto allies accuse Uhuru of undermining gov’t development agenda

The leaders insist the government must be allowed to roll out its agenda without external political influence.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
3 Min Read

Leaders allied to President William Ruto have called on former President Uhuru Kenyatta to keep off the government’s development agenda, insisting that the Kenya Kwanza administration should be allowed to implement its programmes without political interference.

Speaking on Saturday during a fundraising event for Kimang’eti Technical Training Institute (TTI) in Malava, Kakamega County, the leaders said the government has recorded major development gains since taking office.

The event brought together President William Ruto’s aide Farouk Kibet, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, among other leaders.

Wetang’ula defended the Kenya Kwanza leadership, saying the Western region stood with President Ruto even when he faced political isolation while serving as Deputy President under the Uhuru administration.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

“Sisi tumesaidiana na Rais Ruto… tulimweka mabega 2022 wakati alikuwa amekataliwa na serikali akiwa Naibu wa Rais,” Wetang’ula said.

He urged Western Kenya to maintain firm support for the President ahead of the 2027 elections.

Nationwide validation for youth empowerment under NYOTA project begins
Government, private sector to partner to develop country’s digital economy
Honour strength, courage of refugees, urges UN chief
Blackout: KPLC restores power in Mt. Kenya region

“Tunasema 2027 tusimame kidete na Rais William Ruto kwa sababu tunajua baada ya hapo uongozi unaingia hapa kwetu,” he said.

On his part, CS Duale accused the former president of attempting to undermine President Ruto’s administration despite what he described as revived development projects in housing, universal health coverage and the economy.

“Uhuru ile kazi ulishindwa ndiyo Ruto amefanya kwa miaka nne,” Duale said.

He warned against attempts to undermine the presidency, stating that the mandate of the current government must be respected until the end of its term.

“We will not allow you to undermine President William Ruto as the President and Chief of Defence Forces of the Republic of Kenya,” he said.

Consequently, Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa positioned Western Kenya as a key political bloc that will help Ruto secure victory in the 2027 election, while endorsing Speaker Wetang’ula for a 2032 presidential bid.

“Mwaka wa 2027 sisi kama Western region we have 4 million strong to support William Ruto. Ikifika 2032 kiti ya urais tuna ije hapa Western. Tukona Mheshimiwa Moses Wetang’ula ambaye anatosha.”

State to reduce taxes once economy recovers, Mudavadi says
Ruto confident he will secure second term
Council of Governors summit commences in Narok
Three teams awarded for scaling plastic innovation in Mombasa
Govt defends signing of eight bills after online uproar
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Ebola treatments trial begins in DR Congo
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Ebola treatments trial begins in DR Congo
International News
Prince Harry will not be joined by Meghan and children on London trip
International News
Large crowds gather in Tehran on first day of Ayatollah Khamenei’s funeral
International News
Wetang’ula: President Ruto has delivered real development to our region
Local News

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

President Ruto launches construction of Tom Mboya University Student’s Village

Local News

CS Duale assures Kenyans of safety amid deployment of KDF

Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja.
FeaturedLocal News

Nairobi Governor elected to C40 Cities Steering Committee

Local NewsNEWS

Kenya reaffirms dedication to enhancing capacity in public health

Show More