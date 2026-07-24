Sports

Sabastian Sawe’s sub-two-hour marathon ratified by World Athletics

Vincent Mogoi
By Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read

Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe has officially entered the history books after World Athletics ratified his 1:59:30 clocking at the 2026 London Marathon as the men’s marathon world record, confirming him as the first man to break two hours in a legal, record-eligible race.

Sawe produced the historic time on 26 April, lowering the previous world record of 2:00:35 set by the late Kelvin Kiptum at the 2023 Chicago Marathon by 65 seconds.

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The Kenyan sealed victory after a gripping battle with Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha, who also dipped under two hours in 1:59:41, and Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo, who completed the podium in 2:00:28.

The ratification carries added weight given that Eliud Kipchoge’s famous 1:59:40 in Vienna in 2019 came under specially controlled exhibition conditions and was never eligible for world record recognition.

Sawe’s run, by contrast, came in a standard competitive marathon that satisfied all World Athletics requirements, including mandatory anti-doping controls and course certification.

Sawe’s mark was one of eight global records ratified by World Athletics from performances recorded in the first five months of 2026.

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In the women’s race in London, Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa defended her title in 2:15:41, trimming nine seconds off her own women-only world record set at the same event a year earlier, with Kenya’s Hellen Obiri and Joyciline Jepkosgei completing a historic podium all inside 2:16.

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