Over 70 golfers to tee off at Kakamega Goldfields Trophy

Seventy-one golfers are expected to take part in this weekend’s Kenya Amateur Golf Championship,KAGC, Series leg,the NCBA Kakamega Goldfields Trophy, set to take place at Kakamega Sports Club from June 19th to 21st, 2026.

The playing field will battle for the ultimate bragging winners right but more importantly at stake will be the valuable ranking points and a prize purse of Ksh.500,000/=

The three-day championship has drawn players from across the country,however out of the 71 players registered for the event, 70 are men while Faith Chemutai will be the sole lady golfer in the field as she seeks to make her mark against a strong lineup of competitors.

The tournament will feature several standout performers who have enjoyed success on the 2026 KAGC calendar. Among those expected to headline the field are:Elvis Muigua – winner of the NCBA Ronald Marshall & Tony Gibson Tournament, Amos Odongo who lifted the champion Inaugural Masaku Open.

The field also includes:Elly Limo the winner of the NCBA Winston Churchill Tournament and Kiambu Open victor John Kamaisi.

The presence of recent tournament winners is expected to reinforce the competition for the ultimate prize.

Tournament organizers expressed confidence that the championship will deliver a highly competitive contest while providing an opportunity for golfers from across the country to showcase their skills.

“The NCBA Kakamega Goldfields Trophy remains an important fixture on the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship calendar. We are delighted to welcome players to Kakamega Sports Club and look forward to an exciting weekend of quality amateur golf as competitors battle for honors and valuable ranking points.” said the Tournaments Director, Jonathan Marucha.