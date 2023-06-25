Sakaja tours centers for construction of “Dishi na County” kitchens in Nairobi

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja conducted a tour of Mukuru Kwa Njenga, Baba Dogo, and Toi Primary schools which are the areas earmarked for the construction of the “Dishi na County” school feeding programs, an initiative of his office.

During the tour, the Governor interacted with contractors, who provided him with updates of ongoing laying of foundation works and the construction schedule and work plan.

This past week, Monday and Tuesday, Governor Sakaja and his County Executives broke ground, which paved the way for the construction of 10 central kitchens in 10 schools in Nairobi county.

Under the programme, it will cost only Ksh5 for school children in public school and ECDEs within Nairobi to get free meals. The programme targets to feed 250,000 children in Nairobi enrolled in public primary schools and public ECD centres.

The construction of the 10 central kitchens will be based on the following sites: Starehe – Racecourse Primary, Makadara-Bidii Primary, Kasarani – Njiru Primary, Roysambu-Roysambu Primary and Embakasi Central-Kayole One Primary. In Dagoretti North; Muthangari Primary, Kibra-Toi Primary, Westlands-Farasi Lane Primary, Ruaraka-Baba Dogo Primary and Embakasi South-Kwa Njenga Primary.

“Nutritious meals will be cooked in these central kitchens and the meals transported in special sealed containers and special vehicles to keep the meals safe from contamination, and keep them warm, to surrounding schools. Each kitchen is expected to produce about 10,000 nutritional meals daily.” said Governor Sakaja,

The construction is expected to take about 10 weeks with the first meal to be served on the first day of the third term of this school year.