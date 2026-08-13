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Sanlam Allianz Kenya posts KSh124.6M half-year profit

Claire Wanja
By Claire Wanja
2 Min Read
Sanlam Allianz Life Insurance (Kenya) Limited Chief Executive Officer Ms. Jacqueline Karasha (left) joins Sanlam Allianz Holdings (Kenya) PLC Group CEO Dr. PatrickTumbo (centre) and SanlamAllianz General Insurance Kenya CEO Mr. George Kuria

Listed Non-Bank financial services provider Sanlam Allianz Holdings (Kenya) Plc has posted a Kshs 124.6 million net profit in its half-year results released on Wednesday. 

Insurance revenue increased to Kshs 2.2 billion, while net profit grew to Kshs 124.6 million, up from Kshs 30.9 million posted in the same period last year.This shows a resilient performance in the context of higher claims and lower investment returns during the period.

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Speaking while confirming the half-year financials, Sanlam Allianz Holdings Kenya Group Chief Executive Officer Dr Nyamemba Patrick Tumbo said the firm had sustained ongoing business development efforts geared towards accelerating growth while reducing its operating costs.

“The business has seen a significant growth of 32% in Gross Written Premiums (GWP) compared to the same period last year. Most importantly, the business is fundamentally stronger and better capitalised than it was eighteen months ago, with our balance sheet surpassing KShs 40 billion for the first time and our solvency ratio closing at 266%, significantly above regulatory minimum requirements.

Our focus for the rest of the year is to grow quality insurance revenue, hold the line on costs, and convert our new capital base into profitable growth,” said Dr Nyamemba Patrick Tumbo.

The Group continued to strengthen its retirement and goal-based savings propositions during the period. In February 2026, it launched the Sanlam Allianz Income Drawdown Fund, extending its retirement offering into income drawdown and complementing the annuities it pioneered in this market.

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This was further supported by the expansion of its savings range through Flexi Future Plus, strengthening the Group’s focus on solutions that help customers plan, save and draw income throughout various life stages.

The business continues to centre on innovation in products and processes, capital efficiency, and digitalisation to build a strong business that offers a competitive customer value proposition while delivering sustainable benefit to its shareholders.

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