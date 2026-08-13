Kakuzi accelerates digital technology adoption to boost climate-smart agriculture

Listed agribusiness firm Kakuzi Plc is accelerating the adoption of agricultural technology (Ag-Tech) as part of its business development strategy, Managing Director Chris Flowers has said.

The company has established a fully-fledged Digital Agricultural Transformation Department to spearhead technology adoption and application across its operations.

Flowers said the department, headed by a Digital Agricultural Transformation Manager, will accelerate Ag-Tech initiatives as Kakuzi transitions towards climate-smart agriculture.

“The Kakuzi Ag-Tech journey is firmly on course and is anchored on several sustainability initiatives and resilient agronomy practices that we continue to embed across all operations,” Flowers said.

He added, “As we face more and more uncertainty and unpredictability in our traditional climatic patterns, it is essential that agriculture adapts and adopts new technology.”

Kakuzi is implementing Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning and data analytics solutions to enhance decision-making and operational efficiency.

At the Kakuzi Macadamia Processing Plant, an AI-powered Intelligent Optical Sorting system automates macadamia nut grading to improve production quality.

The company is also deploying advanced Ag-Tech solutions in its fields alongside enhanced drone-based security surveillance systems.