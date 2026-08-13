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KFS probes illegal felling of 350 trees in Saboti Forest

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read

The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has launched investigations into the alleged forest destruction and illegal logging at Saboti Forest Station within the Mount Elgon ecosystem.

In a statement, KFS said investigations established that the Shikhendu forest block had not been affected but confirmed that illegal tree felling had occurred in the Makunga forest block.

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According to the Service, 350 young trees were felled overnight in Makunga and left on the ground in what it described as an apparent attempt by a few individuals to incite the local community.

“The illegal felling of trees within Makunga forest block seems to be maliciously instigated by a few individuals, to incite the community,” said KFS.

The Service said it has since enhanced security and protection measures in the affected areas as investigations continue.

“Those found culpable of the forest crimes will be arrested and charged as per the Forest Conservation and Management Act (amendment) 2026,” KFS warned.

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KFS has also urged members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of those involved to report to the Saboti Foresters’ Office, the County Forest Conservator in Trans Nzoia or the nearest police station.

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