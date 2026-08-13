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Two more suspects linked to murder of Cheptais businessman surrender to police

Florence Oyasi
By Florence Oyasi
1 Min Read

Two more suspects wanted in connection with the murder of 61-year-old Cheptais businessman Nathan Masai Wasama in Bungoma County, have surrendered to police as detectives intensify investigations into the killing.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Robert Kimutai Psisei, alias Robert Miti, surrendered at Cheptais Police Station before he was arrested, escorted and booked at Sirisia Police Station.

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Another suspect, Brian Chongin Kaos, surrendered at Chwele Police Station, where he was taken into custody.

The two are among the suspects now in police custody as detectives pursue leads into the circumstances surrounding Wasama’s killing.

Wasama was shot dead on the night of August 8 at his shop in Tuikut Trading Centre, Sasur Location, Cheptais Sub-County.

Preliminary investigations indicate that four men arrived at the trading centre on two motorcycles before one of the pillion passengers entered the shop and shot the businessman.

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A woman was also shot and injured during the incident and remains admitted at a local hospital in stable condition.

Detectives had earlier arrested three suspects linked to the murder.

The DCI says investigations remain ongoing and that all suspects will be arraigned in court once the investigations are complete.

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