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SHA starts verification of pending NHIF claims worth Ksh10M and above

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read
SHA CEO Dr Mercy Mwangangi

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has commenced verification of pending claims worth Ksh10 million and above submitted by Level 5 and Level 6 healthcare providers under the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

In a notice to healthcare providers, SHA CEO Dr Mercy Mwangangi said the exercise will verify the accuracy, authenticity and eligibility of the claims before payments are processed.

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Affected facilities have been directed to prepare and organise relevant documentation, including invoices, service delivery records, claim submission records and any other supporting documents previously submitted to NHIF.

“The exercise will be conducted in a transparent and accountable manner as part of the Government’s broader efforts to strengthen healthcare service delivery and advance Universal Health Coverage (UHC),” Dr Mwangangi assured.

The authority said further communication will be issued on the verification of pending claims submitted by Level 3 and Level 4 healthcare providers.

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