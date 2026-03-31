Search for body of Moi university who drowned continues

The search for the body of a third-year male student at Moi University who reportedly drowned in River Kesses while swimming with friends has entered its second day.

A multi-agency team, led by the Uasin Gishu County fire brigade, is coordinating the ongoing rescue efforts.

According to witnesses, strong currents at Kesses Falls swept the student away just minutes after he entered the river, which has swollen following heavy rainfall recently experienced in the region.

County Assistant Director of Fire and Disaster Management, Fredrick Serem, accompanied by Kesses Sub-County Administrator Nelson Chepkwony, said efforts are focused on retrieving the body as soon as possible. They urged Moi University students to remain calm and allow divers adequate time to carry out the operation.

Tension remains high after some students attempted to pressure rescue teams and local residents to hasten the search, prompting police officers to intervene and restore order.