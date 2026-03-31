Exclusive: What to expect from Nyashinski’s ‘Showman Residency’

Despite having the same name, the song ‘Showman’ written by Nyashinski and released in 2023 has nothing to do with the Showman Residency set to begin its run on April 4. However, the song does fit as an unintended precursor to the show.

Speaking to the media and guests at a preview of the residency on Sunday, Nyashinski was clear to point out that when the song was written, it was not meant to allude to the show.

“When I was writing the song ‘Showman’, I was not thinking of writing the script for Showman (the residency). This definitely came after; it’s just that the name fit perfectly with a song that had been released a few years ago.”

Unlike the song, the Showman Residency has been 20 years in the making.

“The idea to have a show that’s sort of like a musical theatre has always been at the back of my mind,” Nyashinski continued. “I’ve always felt I could put theatrics into a show even back in my Kleptomaniac days… It’s divine timing, stars aligned, and all the right people came together for this to happen.”

With lyrics like “the better the concept, the brighter the lights, the bigger the show,” it’s not hard to see why someone might think that the song is an allusion to the show.

Proof of concept

The concept of the Showman Residency is new, at least to a Kenyan audience, and the show is definitely bigger, especially when it comes with a revolving crew of 120 that includes acrobats, dancers, a choir and actors with an eye-watering budget of approximately 40M, according to the show’s Executive Producer Fakii Liwali.

But showcasing a new way of doing things, even at a higher price point, has never been something Nyashinski has shied away from. The successful Shin City, which took place in 2022, was also a new idea to the Kenyan market at the time.

According to the show’s Creative Director, Ian Arunga, they were willing to take the risk because the Showman Residency serves is a proof of concept and a pilot for the next residency.

The best way to describe it would be to say it’s a live entertainment show that blends music and theatrical storytelling. And even with that descriptor, it still doesn’t capture the wonder and joy that comes with seeing it live.

The showman residency builds off the ‘Shin City’ experience and expands it, transforming the concert experience into a full-blown theatrical production.

According to Nyashinski, all the elements of the show merge effortlessly from ideas he had written down in a book the “Wach Wach” rapper and crew fondly call the ‘Bible’ (Pictured in the featured image).

“My idea when I was crafting it was just the very basics. I wanted it to flow in a way that’s honest,” Nyashinski said as he showed the audience the ‘Bible’. “I had to pick and choose the songs that would make the storytelling possible without weird spikes in between.”

The rapper also added that since the show was not a traditional concert, he wanted his audience, no matter who they may be, to enjoy it without having to learn his songs.

“I want someone who has never heard my songs to enjoy my show,” Nyashinski added. “Most shows are carried by the strength of the songs, and when people know the songs, that’s a concert, and since this is not a concert, I wanted it to flow for someone who has never listened to my music.”

Characters in the show represent society

Just by looking at the rehearsal space located on Muchai Drive at the Homeboyz Entertainment studios that has been in use since the beginning of March, it’s clear that an entire behind-the-scenes crew is responsible for putting the residency together.

The crew includes some big names in Kenyan theatre, including actor and filmmaker Mugambi Nthiga, award-winning producer Gathoni Kimuyu (Too Early for Birds), and scriptwriter Mercy Mutisya.

Speaking exclusively to KBC Digital, Mercy, who also plays the herald in the show, says that all the teams worked together to make sure all the elements – the choreography, the costume, the play – complemented and told a cohesive story.

“Nyashinski had the skeleton from his ‘bible’ where he had written what each episode and what theme he would like to showcase per episode,” Mercy says. “With backing from Mugambi and Gathoni, we knew we needed a story and a theme to tell the people. We knew all the elements needed to work together.”

As a way of explaining how all the ideas tie in together, she describes the show as a sort of circus with strange characters with no names meant to represent society.

“Working with the idea he (Nyashinski) had in mind, a circus, does not have people with names. You have strange characters…our characters don’t have names but represent states in society…We are representing Kenya on stage.”

No intermission

Beyond creating an immersive storytelling experience, the audience is also central to the residency’s design.

As such, regular shows will accommodate up to 3,000 attendees in a mixed-seating format, while the VIP experience is limited to 1,000 guests, which will include premium seating and a curated dining experience featuring a signature Carnivore dinner paired with select drinks.

The show is divided into seven segments, each featuring some popular songs beginning with “Showman”, which sets the tone for the show, “Wach Wach” “, Bebi”, “Legendary”, “Tai-Chi” and “Perfect Design” to name a few.

If you’re attending, it’s important to note that the show runs for approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes with no intermissions.

The residency will run across seven performances between April 4 and April 12, spanning two weekends and featuring a special midweek VIP show designed to offer a more intimate experience.

Not to contradict Nyashinski, but while you shouldn’t consider the song ‘Showman’ a precursor to the show, the song’s lyrics do end on a perfect note, almost like an invitation for the residency:

“Come see me live on stage

The night will be amazing, one you will never forget

It’s all for you

I made this gift for you, just to show I love you”