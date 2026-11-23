The search for Elder David Kenneth Kihuna, who went missing on November 14 while hiking in Aberdare National Park, has entered its second week.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) says the search and rescue operation is ongoing, with multi-agency teams covering the park’s dense forest and rugged terrain.

To strengthen the operation, KWS has deployed a search and rescue helicopter alongside drones to conduct aerial surveillance and help teams cover areas that are difficult to access on foot.

The operation involves KWS rangers, the Mountain Rescue Team from Mount Kenya National Park, local community guides and other supporting partners working across different sections of the park.

The aerial support is intended to help rescuers survey sections of the park that are difficult to reach due to thick vegetation.

Kihuna was part of a hiking expedition involving six hikers and three guides covering Elephant Hill, the 12 Apostles and Mount Kinangop when he went missing. He reportedly became separated from the group during the expedition.

The search has brought together more than 200 personnel, including wildlife officers, mountain rescue specialists, community guides, volunteers and Kenya Defence Forces officers.

The difficult terrain and dense forest vegetation have complicated efforts to locate him, with search teams covering different sections of the park.

KWS has expressed sympathy with Kihuna’s family and loved ones, assuring them that it remains committed to the operation and is deploying all available resources to bring him home safely.

“We remain fully committed to this operation and are utilising every available resource to bring Elder Kihuna home safely. Further updates will be shared as the search progresses,” KWS stated.