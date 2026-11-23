China’s second domestically built large cruise ship, Adora Flora City, embarked on its maiden voyage on Sunday, marking a new step in the country’s efforts to expand cruise tourism and boost consumption.

Carrying more than 3,800 passengers, the ship departed from Guangzhou in south China’s Guangdong Province on a six-day, five-night journey to Hong Kong and Hue, Vietnam.

Measuring 341 meters in length and with a gross tonnage of 141,900, the vessel has 2,130 cabins and can accommodate up to 5,232 passengers.

Construction of Adora Flora City began in August 2022. Operated by Adora Cruises under China Tourism Group, the ship was delivered in Shanghai, east China, on November 6 and embarked on its first trial voyage on November 9.

Shi Dai, chairperson of China Tourism Group, said the company is using cruise operations to drive the development of integrated cultural tourism products and travel experiences, aiming to set a new benchmark for vacations at sea.

Adora Flora City is larger and features a more streamlined design than its sister ship, Adora Magic City, China’s first domestically built large cruise ship. Adora Magic City began commercial operations in January 2024 and has since completed about 250 voyages.

Hu Zhenyu, deputy director of the Qianhai branch of the China Development Institute, said the entry into service of two domestically built large cruise ships marks a new phase for China’s cruise industry.

The development will not only expand the range of high-quality marine tourism products but also create new drivers of consumption in coastal areas, Hu said.

In 2027, Adora Flora City is scheduled to undertake over 50 international voyages from its home port in Guangzhou, offering both short getaways and longer itineraries to destinations including Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei.

The ship will also offer voyages with no scheduled port calls, allowing passengers to enjoy the cruise ship as a destination in itself.

The vessel departed from the Guangzhou Nansha International Cruise Home Port, one of China’s largest integrated cruise port complexes. A duty-free store at the terminal also opened on Sunday, adding a fresh shopping option for cruise passengers.

Wu Qingsong, deputy director of Guangzhou’s culture, radio, television and tourism bureau, said the maiden voyage presents an opportunity for the city to better integrate its cruise port, shipping industry and tourism resources.

Guo Jia, assistant vice president of product and guest experience at Adora Cruises, said the company plans to expand year-round operations across multiple home ports in east and north China, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, offering passengers more high-quality cruise experiences.

The maiden voyage comes as China seeks to expand tourism consumption. A 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for cultural and tourism development calls for boosting spending on cruise and yacht tours, among other specialized tourism offerings.

China has seen strong growth in cruise tourism, with total cruise passenger throughput rising 25.3% year on year in 2025, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources.