Many people may wonder why the notice by the National Liberal Party (NLP) to withdraw from the Azimio coalition matters, particularly when NLP is often described as a relatively small political party.

The answer lies not in the size of the party, but in the role it has played, the positions it has defended and the political independence it consistently demonstrated.

NLP was never in Azimio merely to occupy a seat. It was there to participate, question, challenge and defend the principles upon which political coalitions should operate.

1. The IEBC Selection Panel: A Demonstration of Political Strength

During the process of selecting representatives to the IEBC Selection Panel, NLP presented Dr. Augustus Kyalo Muli as its candidate against Wiper’s Dr. Koki Muli.

NLP’s candidate secured 16 votes to Wiper’s 7.

That outcome was politically significant. It demonstrated that party influence cannot always be measured by historical prominence or claims of regional dominance. Even within a coalition, democratic processes can produce unexpected outcomes.

For NLP, the experience reinforced an important principle: political parties, regardless of their size, must be allowed to compete fairly and have their voices respected.

The subsequent legal and political disagreements surrounding the process further exposed the importance of transparent and properly constituted coalition decision-making.

2. Accountability and Transparency Within Azimio

NLP has consistently raised questions about accountability, financial transparency, coalition governance and the implementation of the Azimio Deed of Agreement.

These are significant matters.

A political coalition is a partnership. Its members must understand how decisions are made, how resources are managed, who exercises authority and what obligations each party has undertaken.

NLP has always believed that these questions deserve clear answers.

Its willingness to raise them publicly has contributed to wider discussions about leadership, accountability and the internal management of Azimio.

The principle is simple: no political coalition should operate above the standards of transparency and accountability it promises the Kenyan people.

3. The Question of Leadership and Legal Recognition

NLP has also challenged the process surrounding the proposed recognition and gazettement of a new Party Leader within Azimio.

Its position has been that leadership changes and questions of party representation must follow the applicable legal procedures and respect the rights of coalition members.

Political announcements and public declarations cannot substitute for the requirements of the law.

This has not simply been a disagreement over personalities. It has been a question of institutional governance, due process and respect for the legal framework governing political parties and coalitions.

4. The Proposed Rebranding of Azimio

NLP has also opposed the proposed rebranding of Azimio to Ukombozi, maintaining that such a significant decision required proper consultation and the consent of the relevant coalition members.

NLP has declined to endorse the proposal as a unanimous decision.

The subsequent legal proceedings surrounding the proposed rebranding have demonstrated that questions of procedure, consent and institutional legitimacy cannot simply be wished away.

For NLP, the position has been consistent: political organisations must respect their constitutions, agreements and the rights of their constituent members.

5. From Coalition Politics to Political Independence: Notice Has Been Served

Perhaps the most important consequence of NLP’s notice to withdraw is the political space it now creates.

On 21st November 2026, NLP served notice of its intention to withdraw from the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party, in accordance with Section 10 of the Political Parties Act and Article 22 of the Azimio Deed of Agreement.

The withdrawal process requires a 90-day notice period. Accordingly, NLP’s withdrawal will take legal effect upon expiry of the notice period on 19th February 2027.

During this period, NLP remains a member in law, but it has formally notified the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties, the Azimio Secretariat, and all coalition partners of its decision.

NLP has also formally recorded its objection to any rebranding, transfer, or assignment of its membership without its consent.

Within a coalition, a smaller party must constantly negotiate its space, influence and participation. Its ability to pursue an independent political agenda may be constrained by collective decisions and competing interests.

Having served notice, NLP now has greater freedom to define its priorities, build its structures, engage other political formations and prepare to negotiate on its own terms upon completion of the process.

This is not a declaration of hostility towards former coalition partners.

It is an assertion of political independence.

6. The Ukambani Question: A New Political Conversation

The most immediate opportunity for NLP lies in Ukambani, the home ground of party leader Dr. Augustus Kyalo Muli.

For decades, the region’s political bargaining power has largely revolved around a relatively narrow range of political leadership and alliances.

But the political future of Ukambani should not be determined by historical loyalties alone.

It should be determined by the people’s aspirations, the quality of leadership, the development agenda and the ability of political representatives to negotiate meaningful benefits for the region.

NLP intends to contribute to that conversation.

In Kitui, Makueni and Machakos, the party has an opportunity to engage elected leaders, professionals, women, young people, religious institutions, business communities and grassroots organisations.

Its objective is to build a broad-based political movement founded on consultation, participation, economic empowerment, accountability and the protection of devolution.

Ukambani must never again be taken for granted.

Every community deserves a voice. Every political leader deserves an opportunity to compete. And every voter deserves a genuine choice.

Ukambani must negotiate from a position of unity, organisation and political strength, rather than dependence on individual political personalities.

7. A Different Approach to the 2027 Elections

As Kenya approaches the 2027 General Election, NLP believes that the region’s political interests must be approached strategically.

Presidential ambitions are important, but so are the interests of the people who provide the votes.

The region must ask fundamental questions:

– What concrete commitments will presidential candidates make to Ukambani?

– How will the region’s water, infrastructure, agriculture and industrialisation priorities be addressed?

– What guarantees will exist for equitable resource allocation and devolution?

– How will the region’s elected leaders participate in national decision-making?

– What political arrangements will deliver the greatest benefits to the people?

– And what happens to Ukambani if its leader loses the presidential race? Who will negotiate for the region the day after the election?

NLP believes that Ukambani should engage all political formations from a position of confidence and independence.

No political leader should assume that the region’s support is automatic or permanently guaranteed.

Support must be earned through engagement, respect and demonstrable commitments.

8. NLP Is Not Leaving Politics. It Is Repositioning Itself.

The notice to withdraw from Azimio should not be interpreted as a retreat from national politics.

It is an opportunity to redefine NLP’s political identity and strengthen its capacity to participate in Kenya’s evolving political landscape.

Our focus is not to fight individuals, settle political scores or diminish the contributions of other leaders.

Our focus is to build an institution that can stand independently, negotiate responsibly and give citizens another credible political option.

We respect the right of every political formation to pursue its ambitions. We equally insist on our right to pursue ours.

An independent NLP will be free to engage, free to negotiate, free to organise and free to make decisions in the interests of the people it represents.

The next chapter is not about where NLP has come from. It is about where it intends to go.

NLP has served notice. NLP is leaving. NLP is building

The history of NLP’s participation in Azimio should be understood in the context of the principles it has sought to defend: democratic participation, accountability, consultation, institutional respect and political independence.

We may have disagreed with others, but disagreement is not disloyalty. Asking questions is not rebellion. Defending institutional rights is not political hostility.

As we move towards 2027, NLP will concentrate on building its structures, strengthening its grassroots presence and advancing a new political conversation in Ukambani and across Kenya.

We believe that the region deserves unity without uniformity, leadership without political monopolies and negotiations without surrendering its independence.

The Author is Dr. Augustus Kyalo Muli, Party Leader, National Liberal Party (NLP).

Disclaimer! Views expressed in this article do not represent the position of Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.