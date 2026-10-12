Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki elected CoG chair

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki has been elected Chairperson of the Council of Governors (CoG), succeeding Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi.

He will be deputised by his Bungoma counterpart, Kenneth Lusaka.

Muthomi takes over from Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi, who has served as CoG chairperson since 2024. He was re-elected in October 2025.

The new leadership comprising the Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, Whip and Chairs of the various Technical Committees was picked during a full Council meeting held in Nairobi on October 12, 2026.

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