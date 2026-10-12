Local NewsNEWS

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki elected CoG chair

Muthomi succeeds Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
1 Min Read

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki has been elected Chairperson of the Council of Governors (CoG), succeeding Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi.

He will be deputised by his Bungoma counterpart, Kenneth Lusaka.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Muthomi takes over from Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi, who has served as CoG chairperson since 2024. He was re-elected in October 2025.

The new leadership comprising the Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, Whip and Chairs of the various Technical Committees was picked during a full Council meeting held in Nairobi on October 12, 2026.

Developing

Government to support Embakasi fire tragedy victims, Mwaura says
CBC: Gov’t assures of smooth transition to senior school
MCK warns media against publishing unauthorised opinion polls ahead of by-elections
US to revoke all visas for South Sudanese: Rubio
Terrorist Daesh-affiliated Cell Dismantled as part of Joint Security Operations between Morocco and Spain
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Customs revenue grow to Ksh 90B in September
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Customs revenue grow to Ksh 90B in September
Business Local Business
IILA warns against Tobacco industry interference in trade processes
County News Health
Police arrest suspect with 200 rolls of bhang in Embu
County News
Dozens of gold prospectors killed in strikes on Egypt-Sudan border, rights group says
International News

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

President Ruto, Deputy Gachagua pay tribute to late Bishop Allan Kiuna

Paul Kagame, the President of Rwanda Belgium
AfricaInternational News

Rwanda cuts diplomatic ties with Belgium, Brussels retaliates

County News

NACADA conducts crackdown in Dagoretti targeting drug dens, illicit brews

County News

Mandera receives new equipment to improve maternal, newborn care

Show More