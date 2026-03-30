Second chance for students as KUCCPS reopens KMTC intake

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has reopened applications for 21 medical diploma and certificate programmes at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), giving a second chance to students who missed out in the first placement cycle.

The revision window opened on March 28 and closes on April 3, 2026.

The reopening targets both unsuccessful past applicants and new candidates, specifically Form Four leavers from the 2000–2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) cohorts.

Interested students are required to apply or revise their course selections through the KUCCPS online portal at students.kuccps.ac.ke.

The second application window follows an earlier placement round that opened in January, when KUCCPS invited qualified KCSE holders to select from more than 36 diploma and certificate programmes with over 21,000 vacancies available for the March 2026 intake.