International Business

Sergey Lavrov: Russia stands ready to help strengthen food security across African continent

The sides agreed to expand cooperation in agriculture, trade, healthcare and infrastructure while advancing preparations for the third Russia–Africa Summit

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

Russia and the African Union intend to strengthen cooperation in the field of agriculture and expand the supply of food, fertilisers and other resources for agricultural production. These agreements were reached following high-level consultations between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, which took place on 7 July at the African Union Commission headquarters in Addis Ababa. This was reported on the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ website.

Food security was one of the central topics of the talks. The parties emphasised the need to ensure a stable supply of food, fertilisers and agricultural development resources to African countries.

The meeting also reviewed the current state and prospects of the Russia–Africa partnership. Particular attention was paid to the preparation of a new joint action plan for 2027–2029, as well as to the organisation of the third Russia–Africa Summit, which will take place on 28–29 October this year in Moscow.

In the economic sphere, the participants noted the importance of developing trade, investment, industrial cooperation and the implementation of joint projects within the framework of the pan-African development strategy Agenda 2063. Interest was also reaffirmed in expanding cooperation in the fields of energy, infrastructure, transport and technological development.

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Healthcare issues were also discussed. Russia and the African Union agreed to explore opportunities for expanding cooperation in the areas of epidemiological surveillance, the development of laboratory infrastructure and the training of specialists.

The parties paid particular attention to issues relating to the reform of the global governance system. Russia supported the position of African states on the need to ensure the continent’s fair representation within UN structures. The need was also highlighted to create a more equitable, transparent and development-oriented international financial architecture that would accurately reflect the priorities and realities of developing countries, in particular African states.

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Following the consultations, Lavrov and Youssouf agreed to strengthen institutional dialogue, hold regular high-level political consultations and develop cooperation in key areas. The next round of consultations is scheduled for 2027.

Courtesy/TV BRICS

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