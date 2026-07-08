Ruku hands payroll report to DCI, vows accountability for public sector fraud

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has handed over the government’s payroll audit and forensic reports to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), setting in motion investigations into suspected payroll fraud and irregularities estimated at Ksh6.2 billion.

The handover, according to Ruku, signifies a crucial step in the government’s efforts to cleanse the public sector payroll, eliminate ‘ghost workers’, enhance accountability, and safeguard taxpayers’ money through comprehensive payroll reforms.

Speaking at Harambee House during the handover, the Public Service CS explained that the audit is part of a broader government initiative to restore integrity in payroll management, ensuring that only legitimate public servants receive salaries.

“The Government remains steadfast in its commitment to strengthening accountability, promoting prudent management of public resources, and enhancing integrity in the administration of public service. A credible and transparent payroll system is fundamental to safeguarding public finances, improving service delivery, and sustaining public confidence in government institutions,” he stated.

Ruku credited President William Ruto with spearheading the payroll reform programme, noting that the Head of State has consistently monitored its implementation and provided policy direction aimed at eradicating payroll fraud across government.

According to the Cabinet Secretary, reforms undertaken over the past year include verifying payroll data, enhancing the Human Resource Information System, establishing Payroll Audit Units across ministries, departments, and agencies, and implementing stronger oversight mechanisms designed to improve governance and accountability.

He confirmed that the Cabinet had approved a whole-of-government response to implement the audit recommendations, including criminal investigations into cases identified during the audit.

“The Government has resolved to implement a coordinated response to address the findings arising from the audit. This handover marks the commencement of investigative processes on matters requiring criminal investigation,” Mr Ruku said.

He emphasised that allegations of fraud, abuse of office, and financial impropriety would be investigated independently and in accordance with the law.

At the same time, he disclosed that the government is introducing structural reforms aimed at preventing future payroll irregularities. Among the measures is the mandatory migration of all ministries, departments, agencies, state corporations, and county governments to the Human Resource Information System within one month.

“The Ministry has issued a circular directing all ministries, departments, agencies, state corporations, and county governments to onboard onto the Human Resource Information System (HRIS) within one month. Agencies that fail to comply within the deadline will not have salaries remitted until they are onboarded,” Mr Ruku warned.

He said the HRIS platform is capable of supporting all government institutions, enabling real-time monitoring of payroll transactions, monthly payroll audits, quarterly compliance reports, and stronger accountability for officers responsible for payroll management. The CS described payroll reform as central to prudent public financial management, rather than a routine administrative exercise.

“The government recognises that payroll reform is not merely an administrative exercise, but a critical pillar in enhancing fiscal discipline, eliminating wastage, protecting taxpayers’ resources, and ensuring that every public servant is remunerated accurately and lawfully,” he said.

He also called on the Salaries and Remuneration Commission to provide approved salary structures for all government agencies and urged the Public Service Commission to issue approved human resource instruments within one month to support the reforms.

Receiving the audit reports, DCI Director Mohamed Amin confirmed that investigators will immediately commence evidence-based investigations into the suspected payroll fraud, including irregularities identified during the initial audit.

“We are in receipt of the human resource audit report, and we will conduct evidence-based investigation into the suspected payroll fraud, including the reported irregularities amounting to KSh6.2 billion identified in the initial audit report,” Mr Amin stated.

He said detectives would verify personnel numbers used in payroll processing, examine unauthorised alterations to payroll records, investigate irregular payments, assess weak internal controls, and dismantle criminal networks involved in manipulating government payroll systems.

“Our teams will verify the personal numbers used in the payroll processing. We shall further examine all unauthorised alterations to records, all irregular payments, weak controls, and dismantle any criminal network that is involved in the manipulation of our government’s payroll systems,” the DCI boss affirmed

Amin said the investigations would be conducted expeditiously in collaboration with the Kenya Revenue Authority, asset recovery agencies, the Financial Reporting Centre, the National Treasury, internal auditors, and the Ministry of Public Service to ensure stolen public funds are recovered.

“This investigation will be undertaken within the shortest time possible, and we are committed to recovering any public funds lost through these malpractices,” he said.

He was quick to assure Kenyans that no individual would be shielded from prosecution on account of their office or status.

“I wish to assure the people of Kenya that anybody found culpable, regardless of their position or status, will be brought to book in accordance with our law, and we shall leave no stone unturned,”Amin said, adding that the DCI would keep the public updated on the progress of the investigations as necessary.