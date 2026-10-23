Seven tankers to deliver petroleum products to Mombasa Port

Seven tankers carrying petroleum products, base oil and palm oil are scheduled to call at the Port of Mombasa this week, according to the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) shipping schedule.

Among the vessels is the M.T. Bellatrix, a medium-range oil and chemical products tanker carrying more than 21,000 metric tonnes of Shell V-Power petrol for discharge at the Shimanzi Oil Terminal.

The vessel was scheduled to discharge its cargo on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, according to the shipping schedule published by KPA.

The shipment is destined for Vivo Energy Kenya, which imports and distributes Shell-branded fuels in the country.

After discharge, the fuel is stored at the company’s Mombasa terminal before being transported inland for distribution to Shell service stations. The company also uses Kenya Railways Corporation tankers to transport the product from Shimanzi to Nairobi.

The arrival comes as the port handles several other shipments of petroleum products and industrial oils.

The M.T. Bow Lynx, carrying 4,900 metric tonnes of base oil, is also scheduled to discharge at Shimanzi Oil Terminal.

At Kipevu Oil Terminal II, the M.T. Torm Sublime and M.T. Maria are listed to discharge 85,000 metric tonnes and 40,000 metric tonnes of gasoil, respectively. The M.T. Pis Rinjani is scheduled to discharge a further 85,000 metric tonnes of motor gasoline.

Meanwhile, the M.T. Arctic Tern and M.T. Melati 3 are scheduled to discharge palm oil cargoes at the port.

The shipments highlight Mombasa’s role in handling imported petroleum products and other commodities destined for the Kenyan market and regional supply chains.

Vivo Energy Kenya operates more than 350 service stations across the country. Shell V-Power is marketed as a premium petrol formulated to help clean engine components and protect against deposits and corrosion.