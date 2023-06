Ten more bodies have been exhumed from Shakahola forest in kilifi County bringing the death toll to 284.

Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha said the 93 DNA samples had been taken from relatives of victims looking for their missing persons.

Onyancha said the number of those rescued stands at 95 while those who have been reunited with their families are 19.

A total of 613 people have been reported missing while the number of those identified by families stands at 19.