Kindiki: Broad-Based Government driving massive development nationwide

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has said the country is witnessing massive development courtesy of the broad based government led by President Ruto.

The DP said not a single part of the nation will be left behind as projects worth billions of shillings are rolled out across the country.

Speaking on Thursday when he inspected development projects going on in Ganze Constituency, Kilifi County Prof. Kindiki stated that empty politics has no place because people are only interested in what makes their lives better.

“We are very clear in our minds that Kenya will only be changed not by empty politics but politics of development. UDA and ODM will continue working together under the broad-based government to ensure the country is developed,” he said.

The coastal region, like other parts of the country, DP reiterated, will receive its fair share of projects touching on every sector of the economy in the area.

“President William Ruto has ensured that no region in Kenya is left behind or discriminated against in matters of development. Development in Nyanza, Western, Central, and Rift Valley is the same as in the Coast, North Eastern, and Nairobi. Every county is receiving equal development projects,” he added.

In Kilifi County, 385 road projects costing 25.5 billion shillings are going on and expected to be completed within the stipulated time. The DP inspected Kilifi-Kikanjuni-Kasava-Kitengwani-Silala-Sangaweni-Bamba Road which is progressing well and is set to open up the region to economic growth as well as easing movement.

He also kicked off Mpirani Last Mile Electrification Project in Ganze set to connect 155 homes at 13 million shillings, businesses, schools, health facilities and houses of worship and later addressed residents at Kikanjuni Trading Centre in the Constituency.

Totally, Kilifi has been allocated 2.1 billion shillings to connect an additional 23, 589 households and other critical installations.

“The coastal region is important like any part of this country. We are constructing roads, extending electricity connection, boosting the blue economy and construction of affordable houses and modern markets to ensure it is at par with the other regions,” DP stated.

Other key investments in the region are 983 million shillings to support the beach management units, construction of two landing sites and a fish market, acquisition of deep sea fishing boats costing 300 million shillings and a search and rescue boat at 70 million shillings.

Modern markets at Mtwapa, Watamu, Mnarani, Mkuluni among others are coming up in Kilifi County.

The DP was accompanied by Kilifi Governor Gideon Mungaro, MPs Kenneth Tungule (Ganze), Stanley Kenga (Magarini), John Bwire (Taveta), Obo Ruweida (Lamu East), Owen Baya (Kilifi North), Eric Wamumbi (Mathira), UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar, Kenya Roads Board Chairperson Aisha Jumwa, host of MCAs among others.