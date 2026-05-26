Sharifa masjid opens at the NYS headquarters

The government will continue to partner with other well-wishers to construct modern mosques in government institutions across the country.

Speaking at the National Youth Service (NYS) headquarter in Nairobi County during the official opening of the Sharifa masjid, Special Programmes Principal Secretary Ismail Maalim Madey said mosques transcend worship, contributing significantly to mentorship of the young generation, social cohesion, education centre, and development, among others.

Sentiment echoed by chairman of National Youth Service Council Lt Gen Rtd Adan Mulata and National Youth Service NYS commandant General James Tembur.

The Sharifa Masjid was constructed by Dr Mohamud Butt Sadaqah Jariyah a businessman and a well-wisher in a dedication to his late motherm.

Dr Butt said the mosque honors his mother’s legacy and grant her ongoing spiritual rewards as well as to foster harmony and to bring diverse communities together.

The Sharifa masjid, which serves as a vital hub of community cohesion, comprises social conference and Madrasa facilities, among others.