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Dancer Zack the Great to represent Kenya at global competition

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

Competitive street dancer Zack The Great has emerged champion at this year’s Dance Your Style competition held at the Tsavo Ballroom at the KICC.

The national finals event brought together 16 of Kenya’s top street dancers in a series of intense head-to-head battles for the coveted Champion title.

In the final, Zack the Great went up against the first runner-up, King of Smiles.

Speaking after winning, Zack said sharing the stage with talented dancers was an honour.

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“Being crowned the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2026 champion is something truly special. I am grateful for the support, the love from the community and the opportunity to represent something bigger than myself,” Zack said. “Kenya is full of energy, culture and incredibly talented dancers, so being recognised among such amazing talent means a lot to me. Sharing the stage with so many gifted dancers was already an honour on its own. It honestly feels like an answered prayer and a huge blessing.”

Zack will represent Kenya at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals, which will take place in Zurich, Switzerland, on 24 October 2026.

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Kenya will be joining 51 countries participating in this year’s global competition, with the national champion earning an all-expenses-paid trip to Switzerland.

Zack, however excited to dance in a new environment.

“I think the biggest challenge will be adapting to a completely new environment and atmosphere. It will be my first time competing on such a major international stage, and the energy will definitely be different from what I’m used to,” he said. “Since I’ve never been to Zurich before, understanding the crowd, the vibe, and the overall experience will take some adjustment. But I also see that challenge as an opportunity to grow, evolve and push myself even further as a dancer.”

Zack started dancing more than 10 years ago and professionally 4 years ago. According to him, his style is influenced by a combination of street vibes and hip-hop, while his experience and growth came from dance cyphers, street sessions and learning from different dancers and communities around him.

The 2026 edition marked the sixth Kenyan edition of the global competition, officially launched in March with award-winning personality Azeezah Hashim emceeing. Since then, qualifying rounds held in Mombasa and Nairobi have highlighted some of the country’s most exciting emerging street dance talent.

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