FootballSports

Shikangwa signs for Egyptian side FC Masar in a 2-year deal

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

Harambee Starlets striker Jentrix Shikangwa has officially completed her move to Egyptian Women’s Premier League side FC Masar, signing a two-year deal that ends her successful spell in Tanzania.

The Kenyan international departs Simba Queens after four years at the Msimbazi-based club, where she established herself as one of East Africa’s most prolific forwards.

Her exit comes on the back of a title-winning campaign, having helped Simba Queens reclaim the Tanzanian Women’s Premier League crown this season alongside fellow Kenyans Corazone Aquino, Ruth Ingosi, Elizabeth Wambui, Fasila Adhiambo and Cynthia Shilwatso.

Simba Queens Sporting Director Selemani Makanya explained that the club had hoped to extend her contract, but chose not to stand in her way after she received an attractive offer from Egypt, in line with the club’s philosophy of supporting players’ growth opportunities.

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Shikangwa now joins FC Masar, formerly known as Tutankhamun FC, a Giza-based side that has emerged as one of the continent’s leading women’s teams, competing in both the Egyptian league and the CAF Women’s Champions League. The club finished third in the 2024 CAF Women’s Champions League and was nominated for CAF Women’s Club of the Year that year.

Despite her club success, Shikangwa was left out of Kenya’s squad for the 2026 WAFCON in Morocco.

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