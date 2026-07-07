FootballSports

Former Chelsea boss Rosenior named Paris FC manager

Bernard Okumu and KBC Digital
By Bernard Okumu and KBC Digital
1 Min Read

Liam Rosenior has returned to football management with Paris FC after being sacked by Chelsea in April.

The 41-year-old lasted less than four months at Stamford Bridge but has moved back to France on a two-year contract, which is understood to include an option for a further season.

Rosenior, who was with Strasbourg before taking the Chelsea job, replaces Antoine Kombouare after Paris finished 11th in Ligue 1 last season.

The club, which is owned by the Arnault family with Red Bull as a minority shareholder, is ambitious to achieve more.

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Paris FC said Rosenior was appointed because of his “wealth of experience at the highest level”, his ability to nurture young talent and his commitment to “attractive and attacking football”.

Rosenior replaced Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge in January following the now-Manchester City manager’s disagreement with members of the club hierarchy.

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